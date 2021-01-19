Triterras (TRIT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Triterras (TRIT), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.59, close to its 52-week low of $7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 64.9% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Triterras has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netfin Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.