Tristate Capital (TSC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Tristate Capital (TSC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tristate Capital with a $23.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.44 and a one-year low of $7.60. Currently, Tristate Capital has an average volume of 243.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSC in relation to earlier this year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. It operates through Bank and Investment Mangement segments. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals through TriState Capital Bank subsidiary. The Investment Management segment involves in the investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors through Chartwell and also supports marketing efforts for Chartwell’s proprietary investment products through CTSC Securities. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.