Tristate Capital (TSC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Tristate Capital (TSC), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Tristate Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.43 and a one-year low of $18.95. Currently, Tristate Capital has an average volume of 81.69K.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. It operates through Bank and Investment Mangement segments.