TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) Initiated with a Hold at Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Hold rating on TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.08, close to its 52-week high of $16.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Trinity Capital, Inc., and Gladstone Investment.

TriplePoint Venture Growth has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TriplePoint Venture Growth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.59 million and net profit of $11.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.12 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in companies located primarily in the US, UK, and Israel. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of biofuels, business applications software, wireless communications equipment, e-commerce, clothing & accessories, conferencing equipment & services, personal goods, financial institutions & services, entertainment, mixed retailing, and healthcare services. It provides financing in the form of growth capital loans with an investment size ranging from $5 million to $50 million, equipment financings with an investment ranging from $5 million to $25 million, revolving loans with an investment ranging from $1 million to $25 million, direct equity investment transactions with an investment size ranging from $0.1 to $5 million, and warrants.