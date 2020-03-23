Tripcom (TCOM) Receives a Hold from Nomura

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Hold rating on Tripcom (TCOM) on March 19 and set a price target of $24.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.49, close to its 52-week low of $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tripcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.16, which is a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Tripcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $285 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $172 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services.