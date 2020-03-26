Tripcom (TCOM) Receives a Hold from Nomura

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Hold rating on Tripcom (TCOM) today and set a price target of $24.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tripcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.16, representing a 36.7% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.50 and a one-year low of $20.10. Currently, Tripcom has an average volume of 7.56M.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen, and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.