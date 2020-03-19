Tripcom (TCOM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Austin Angelo- March 19, 2020, 5:59 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Tripcom (TCOM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.63, close to its 52-week low of $20.10.

Kelly has an average return of 5.6% when recommending Tripcom.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #442 out of 6147 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tripcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.25, implying a 71.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tripcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $172 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts