Tripcom (TCOM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Tripcom (TCOM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.15, close to its 52-week low of $20.11.

Kelly has an average return of 5.4% when recommending Tripcom.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #665 out of 6239 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tripcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.16, a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tripcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.34 billion and net profit of $2.01 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.56 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.19 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen, and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.