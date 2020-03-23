Tripcom (TCOM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Tripcom (TCOM) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.77, close to its 52-week low of $20.10.

Kelly has an average return of 5.4% when recommending Tripcom.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #526 out of 6156 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tripcom with a $34.20 average price target, representing a 41.6% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Tripcom’s market cap is currently $13.4B and has a P/E ratio of 12.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services.