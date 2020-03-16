Tripcom (TCOM) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Christine Brown- March 16, 2020, 3:51 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Zhao from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Tripcom (TCOM), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.07, close to its 52-week low of $23.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GSX Techedu, NetEase, and Baidu.

Tripcom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.83, which is a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Tripcom’s market cap is currently $14.75B and has a P/E ratio of 24.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services.

