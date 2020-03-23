Tripcom (TCOM) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Jason Carr- March 23, 2020, 6:42 AM EDT

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on Tripcom (TCOM) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.77, close to its 52-week low of $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 39.5% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, GSX Techedu, and NetEase.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tripcom with a $33.91 average price target, representing a 40.4% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Tripcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $285 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $172 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services.

