Tripcom (TCOM) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tripcom (TCOM), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.86.

Kelly has an average return of 7.9% when recommending Tripcom.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #646 out of 5855 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tripcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.26, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, CLSA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Tripcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $172 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services.

