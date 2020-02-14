TripAdvisor (TRIP) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.53, close to its 52-week low of $27.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 78.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TripAdvisor with a $33.56 average price target, implying a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on TripAdvisor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $335 million and net profit of $15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $346 million and had a net profit of $7 million.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates its business through the Hotel and Non-Hotel segments.