TripAdvisor (TRIP) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripCom Group, and Expedia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TripAdvisor with a $44.00 average price target, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.95 and a one-year low of $17.17. Currently, TripAdvisor has an average volume of 4.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRIP in relation to earlier this year.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.