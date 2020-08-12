TripAdvisor (TRIP) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Buy rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP) on August 10 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Mercadolibre, and Zillow Group.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.62, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TripAdvisor’s market cap is currently $2.85B and has a P/E ratio of 35.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.31.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

