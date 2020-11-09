TripAdvisor (TRIP) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and EverQuote.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.92, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on November 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on TripAdvisor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59 million and GAAP net loss of $153 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $422 million and had a net profit of $34 million.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.