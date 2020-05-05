TripAdvisor (TRIP) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Buy rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.72, close to its 52-week low of $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 39.1% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TripAdvisor with a $26.72 average price target, representing a 48.4% upside. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on TripAdvisor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $335 million and net profit of $16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $346 million and had a net profit of $8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRIP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.