TripAdvisor (TRIP) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Buy rating to TripAdvisor (TRIP) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TripAdvisor with a $25.08 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.41 and a one-year low of $13.73. Currently, TripAdvisor has an average volume of 2.12M.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.