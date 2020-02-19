TripAdvisor (TRIP) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Buy rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP) on February 14 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.87, close to its 52-week low of $27.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 69.9% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.70, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, SunTrust Robinson also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.51 and a one-year low of $27.12. Currently, TripAdvisor has an average volume of 2.98M.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates its business through the Hotel and Non-Hotel segments.