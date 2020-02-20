Trinity Industries (TRN) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Buy rating on Trinity Industries (TRN) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.4% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Greenbrier, and Cummins.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Trinity Industries with a $24.00 average price target.

Based on Trinity Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $48.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $735 million and had a net profit of $26.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trinity Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.