Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Trimble Navigation (TRMB), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 56.2% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Trimble Navigation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.25 and a one-year low of $35.86. Currently, Trimble Navigation has an average volume of 884.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRMB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.