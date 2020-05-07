Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Trimble Navigation (TRMB), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Canadian Solar.

Trimble Navigation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

The company has a one-year high of $46.67 and a one-year low of $20.02. Currently, Trimble Navigation has an average volume of 1.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRMB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Ronald Nersesian, a Director at TRMB sold 25,000 shares for a total of $1,138,000.

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment focuses on providing solutions for the customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The Resources and Utilities segment offers services to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment covers solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries. The company was founded in 1978 by Charles Robert Trimble and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.