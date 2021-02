Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Buy rating to Trimble Navigation (TRMB) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.34, close to its 52-week high of $75.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trimble Navigation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.17, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trimble Navigation’s market cap is currently $18.51B and has a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRMB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment focuses on providing solutions for the customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The Resources and Utilities segment offers services to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment covers solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries. The company was founded in 1978 by Charles Robert Trimble and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.