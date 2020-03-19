Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

In a report released today, Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Trimble Navigation (TRMB), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Revich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Revich covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, Gates Industrial, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trimble Navigation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.33.

Based on Trimble Navigation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $824 million and net profit of $279 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $86.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRMB in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Ronald Nersesian, a Director at TRMB sold 25,000 shares for a total of $1,138,000.

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.