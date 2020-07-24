Trilogy Metals (TMQ) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on Trilogy Metals (TMQ) today and set a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.19.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.5% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Teck Resources, and Trevali Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trilogy Metals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.51, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trilogy Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trilogy Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its properties include Arctic and Bornite deposits. The company was founded on April 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.