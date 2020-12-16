Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Bloom Burton

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from Bloom Burton analyst David Martin PhD on December 8. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.63.

PhD has an average return of 161.0% when recommending Trillium Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #676 out of 7157 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trillium Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.20, implying an 86.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trillium Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $50.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99K and had a GAAP net loss of $9.54 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.