Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trillium Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trillium Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $50.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99K and had a GAAP net loss of $9.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRIL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.