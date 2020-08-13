Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.34, close to its 52-week high of $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 35.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $9.66 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Trillium Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.61M.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.