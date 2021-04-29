Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trillium Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, implying a 173.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.96 and a one-year low of $4.29. Currently, Trillium Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRIL in relation to earlier this year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.