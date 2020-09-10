Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Got Some Good News

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth upgraded Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) to Buy today and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.59, close to its 52-week high of $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 33.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.17, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Trillium Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $70.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.85 million.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

