Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trillium Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, representing a 173.3% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Trillium Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33K and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.66 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRIL in relation to earlier this year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.