Trigano SA (TGNOF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF), with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.50, equals to its 52-week low of $104.50.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.07.

The company has a one-year high of $141.70 and a one-year low of $104.50. Currently, Trigano SA has an average volume of 6.

Trigano SA is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of leisure vehicles and equipment. It operates through leisure vehicles and leisure equipment businesses. The leisure vehicles business provides motor caravans, caravans, mobile-homes and accessories for leisure vehicles, rental and financing services.