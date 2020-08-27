Trigano SA (TGNOF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on August 25, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF), with a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 42.3% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.41, a 38.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR134.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trigano SA’s market cap is currently $1.97B and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trigano is a French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and equipment. The company organises itself into two segments: leisure vehicles and leisure equipment. Leisure vehicles, which constitutes the majority of company revenue, primarily manufactures campervans, caravans, mobile homes, and related accessories. The vehicles segment largely derives revenue from campervan sales. Leisure equipment includes trailers, garden equipment, and camping equipment. The company generates the vast majority of its sales across Europe, with nearly half derived domestically.