Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark maintained a Hold rating on Trico Bancshares (TCBK) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.09, close to its 52-week low of $23.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.3% and a 42.5% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, First Interstate Bancsystem, and Private Bancorp of America.

Trico Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

Based on Trico Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.12 million and net profit of $7.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.57 million and had a net profit of $23.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCBK in relation to earlier this year.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.