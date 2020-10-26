Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Trico Bancshares (TCBK) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

Trico Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

Trico Bancshares’ market cap is currently $905M and has a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCBK in relation to earlier this year.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.