Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster assigned a Buy rating to Trico Bancshares (TCBK) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 94.7% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Trico Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.66 and a one-year low of $23.05. Currently, Trico Bancshares has an average volume of 76.16K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.