Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Jaffray

Howard Kim- December 17, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT

In a report released today, Matthew Clark from Piper Jaffray maintained a Hold rating on Trico Bancshares (TCBK), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.91, close to its 52-week high of $41.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Premier Bancorp, First Republic Bank, and East West Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trico Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $41.00.

Trico Bancshares’ market cap is currently $1.24B and has a P/E ratio of 13.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Cory Giese, a Director at TCBK bought 500 shares for a total of $8,295.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

