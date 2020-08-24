Tricida (TCDA) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Tricida (TCDA), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tricida is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Based on Tricida’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $74.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $36.63 million.

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.