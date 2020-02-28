Tricida (TCDA) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Tricida (TCDA) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The the analyst consensus on Tricida is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $44.30 and a one-year low of $22.04. Currently, Tricida has an average volume of 279.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCDA in relation to earlier this year.

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease.