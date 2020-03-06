Trican Well Service (TOLWF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF) today and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.59, close to its 52-week low of $0.57.

Trican Well Service has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.89, representing a 50.6% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.30 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.18 and a one-year low of $0.57. Currently, Trican Well Service has an average volume of 23.81K.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.