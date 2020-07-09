Trican Well Service (TOLWF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF), with a price target of C$0.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #6599 out of 6762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trican Well Service is a Hold with an average price target of $0.61, representing a -3.3% downside. In a report issued on July 6, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.90 price target.

Based on Trican Well Service’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $192 million and GAAP net loss of $155 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $238 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TOLWF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.