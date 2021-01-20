Trican Well Service (TOLWF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF), with a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #2953 out of 7233 analysts.

Trican Well Service has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.47, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

Based on Trican Well Service’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.09 million and GAAP net loss of $26.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $130 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TOLWF in relation to earlier this year.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.