Trican Well Service (TOLWF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF) today and set a price target of C$1.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.31, close to its 52-week high of $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.4% and a 31.9% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Trican Well Service has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.35, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, Cormark Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.31 and a one-year low of $0.28. Currently, Trican Well Service has an average volume of 5,017.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TOLWF in relation to earlier this year.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.