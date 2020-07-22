Trican Well Service (TOLWF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF) on May 26 and set a price target of C$0.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked #6620 out of 6813 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Trican Well Service with a $0.61 average price target, a -7.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.28. Currently, Trican Well Service has an average volume of 15.78K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TOLWF in relation to earlier this year.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.