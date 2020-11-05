Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO), with a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.2% and a 34.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Tribune Publishing Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tribune Publishing Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $183 million and GAAP net loss of $606K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $250 million and had a net profit of $2.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tribune Publishing Co. is a multiplatform media and marketing solutions company, which engages in the publication of daily newspapers and community publications. It operates through the troncM and troncX segments. The troncM segment comprises of the company’s media groups excluding their digital revenues and related expenses, except digital subscription revenues when bundled with a print subscription. The troncX segment includes all digital revenues and related expenses of the company from local tronc websites, third party websites, mobile applications, digital only subscriptions, Tribune Content Agency, and forsalebyowner.com. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.