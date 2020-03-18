Tri Pointe (TPH) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tri Pointe (TPH), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.89, close to its 52-week low of $7.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Tri Pointe has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33.

The company has a one-year high of $18.63 and a one-year low of $7.37. Currently, Tri Pointe has an average volume of 2.23M.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments.