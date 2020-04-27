Tri Pointe (TPH) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Tri Pointe (TPH) on April 23 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Tri Pointe has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.75.

The company has a one-year high of $18.63 and a one-year low of $5.89. Currently, Tri Pointe has an average volume of 2.75M.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia. The Financial Services segment comprises of its TRI Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations and its TRI Pointe Assurance title services operations. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.