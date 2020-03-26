Tri Pointe (TPH) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tri Pointe (TPH), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tri Pointe is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.67.

Tri Pointe’s market cap is currently $1.3B and has a P/E ratio of 5.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.57.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia. The Financial Services segment comprises of its TRI Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations and its TRI Pointe Assurance title services operations. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.