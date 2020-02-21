Tri Pointe (TPH) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Tri Pointe (TPH), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.39, close to its 52-week high of $18.48.

Rygiel has an average return of 10.6% when recommending Tri Pointe.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked #446 out of 5994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tri Pointe with a $18.33 average price target, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Tri Pointe’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $99.38 million.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments.