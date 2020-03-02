Trex Company (TREX) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia reiterated a Buy rating on Trex Company (TREX) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.65.

Maroccia has an average return of 28.0% when recommending Trex Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is ranked #1132 out of 5939 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trex Company with a $104.29 average price target, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Trex Company’s market cap is currently $5.57B and has a P/E ratio of 38.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TREX in relation to earlier this year.

Trex Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.